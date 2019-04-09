Here's how you can trade TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech ahead of Q4 results

TCS and Infosys kick-start the March 2018 quarter earnings season for information technology (IT) firms this Friday. Stocks of IT companies have been trading firm ahead of the numbers, with Infosys leading the way. It's shares hit a new high of Rs 774, up 1 per cent, on the BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday. The stock has surpassed its previous high of Rs 771 touched on February 8, 2019, in intra-day deals READ ABOUT IT HERE



Here are the key levels and trends you need to watch out for in leading IT stocks.



Nifty IT: The index is clinging on to its 200-days moving average (DMA) from mid-2017. Though it did breach the level intermittently, a confirm breakdown has not been seen in the daily chart. The weekly chart highlights a higher top, a higher low pattern with the index scaling newer highs. Going ahead, 16,200 becomes a significant level to watch out for, as it indicates a breakout level. On the other side, 14,980 its 200 DMA becomes the short-term support. Any corrective phase towards 15,800 – 15,600 levels may see buying coming back with a reversal. With a failed setup of descending triangle, any upside above the high - mostly above 16,200 levels - would mean a fresh trend driving index towards 16,700 and 16,850 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED CHART VIEW

Wipro Ltd (Wipro): The stock witnessed a gap down closing, resulting in negative sentiment. Thereafter, the has been consolidating in the range of Rs 265 – RS 255. Closing chart patterns reveals formation of 'Inverse Head and Shoulder' pattern with a breakout above Rs 265 – Rs 267 range. The its 50-DMA as per daily chart is at Rs 270. A major breakout above this level will see a rally towards Rs 277 and Rs 279, which is also the next hurdle for a further upside. The support comes in at Rs 255, which witnessed a buying strength earlier as well. CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED CHART VIEW



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): The stock has honored the 200 DMA as per daily chart, which is at Rs 1,950 levels. Any correction that took the counter closer to these levels saw tremendous buying in stock. The chart pattern unveils an ascending triangle pattern with a breakout above Rs 2,100. The trend is surely supported by 100 DMA and 50 DMA, which are located at Rs 1,966 and Rs 2,014 levels. Although, the volumes seem unfavorable as it trades below average, there are chances that investors may hop on to ride the momentum. Stock may see Rs 2,240 and Rs 2,290 in the coming sessions.CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED CHART VIEW



Infosys Ltd (Infy): The weekly chart shows “Higher Top, Higher bottom” formation indicating more upside ahead towards Rs 840 levels. The stock may sustain 'forming channel pattern' on a closing basis, which may further strengthen the trend. The strong support falls at Rs 690, the gap up area as per the weekly chart, the immediate support comes at Rs 735, the area showing buying momentum as per daily chart. The MACD (moving average convergence and divergence) is trading above zero line in positive crossover successfully, a sign of a favorable trend. CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED CHART VIEW



HCL Technologies (HCL Tech): The daily chart indicates a consolidation phase for the stock, which needs to stay above Rs 1,100 for at least 7-10 sessions to build sustainability and stability. It has been unable to sustain at higher levels. Now that the selling pressure has diminished, one can expect a decent rally above Rs 1,100 towards Rs 1180 and Rs 1,220 levels. The support comes at Rs 1,050 and Rs 1,010 if the counter manages to break-out decisively. CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED CHART VIEW