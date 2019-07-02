What's cooking? Investors line up for a share of the health insurance pie

A spate of buyouts in the standalone health insurance segment has seen private equity (PE) players, hospital chains and large mortgage lenders jumping in to get a piece of the cake.

So, what’s cooking? The latest to get on to the bandwagon is the Housing Finance Development Corporation (HDFC) – it is to acquire the 51.2 per cent stake held by Apollo Hospitals in Apollo Munich Health Insurance for Rs 1,347 crore; and plans to merge the company with its general insurance subsidiary, HDFC Ergo. Earlier in February, True North bought Max India’s 51 per cent stake in Max ...