Bharti Airtel, Voda Idea, MTNL: What tech charts say about telecom stocks

Shares of telecom services providers were in focus on Monday, a day after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced a tariff hike in the range of 15 per cent and 40 per cent across different plans. The tariff hike by both companies will be applicable from December 3, 2019.

Reliance Jio has also said it would be introducing new plans with unlimited voice and data which would be effective from December 6. Here's a technical analysis of telecom index and key stocks - BSE Telecom Index : The daily chart shows a "double-bottom formation" which broke out at 1,020 levels. ...