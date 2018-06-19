JUST IN
Wheels India surges 20% as board mulls bonus issue proposal

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of Wheels India have moved higher by 20% to Rs 2,424 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), after the company said that its board will meet on Friday, June 22, 2018 to consider a maiden bonus issue proposal.

The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a 34,051 equity shares changed hands on the NSE, as compared to an average 1,000 shares were traded daily in past two weeks. There were pending buy orders for 6,239 shares on the NSE at 03:11 pm.
First Published: Tue, June 19 2018. 15:15 IST

