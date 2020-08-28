JUST IN
Market Wrap, August 28: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Why it's about time you began investing in markets outside India

Keep an investment horizon of at least five years, start with US and then go beyond that

Indian markets | Global Markets | Apple

Bindisha Sarang  |  Mumbai 

"A butterfly can flutter its wings over a flower in China and cause a hurricane in the Caribbean," said Robert Redford's character in the 1990 movie Havana. The butterfly effect has never been so real as it is today. The Covid crisis has impacted everything, from the way we live, work and even invest.

For instance, experts are saying it's time to go beyond India and explore foreign markets even for lay investors. Ajit Menon, CEO, PGIM India Mutual Fund says, "At the fundamental level, an investor is the one who buys good businesses. The Indian equity market is a $2 ...

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 17:59 IST

