Will the markets be able to hold on to gains? Here's what charts suggest

Frontline indices - the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nify50 - gained ground on Tuesday. The rally was mostly due to positive global cues that saw the US markets close firm on Monday on hope of an economic recovery after a successful early-stage trial of a coronavirus vaccine. Gains were visible across Asian markets as well.

Singapore and Indonesian shares were both on track for their biggest intraday percentage gain since April 30. Indonesian shares jumped 2 per cent, while Singapore stocks climbed for a third straight session, up 1.9 per cent. Philippine stocks, too, traded 1.5 per cent ...