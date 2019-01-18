Wipro, HUL, RIL and Aurobindo Pharma among top stocks to track today

were trading on a positive note Friday, following rise in the US in the overnight trade. At 08:35 am, the futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 56 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 10,976, indicating a firm start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top that are likely to hog limelight today -

HUL: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) Thursday reported a 9 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 1,444 crore for the quarter ended December 2018 on account of strong volume growth. Sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,357 crore, up 12.42 per cent, as against Rs 8,323 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

RIL: The oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) reported a net profit of Rs 10,251 crore for the December quarter, a rise of 8.8 per cent, helped by record performance in its petrochemicals, retail and telecom businesses. With this, it became the first private sector Indian company to cross the Rs 10,000 crore profit mark.

Earnings today: IT services firm is scheduled to announce its third quarter results today. This apart, other notable names that are slated to unveil their December quarter results include Muthoot Capital Services, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Kajaria Ceramics, SBI Life Insurance Company, Dhanlaxmi Bank and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.

Jet Airways: Jet founder Naresh Goyal, in a letter dated January 16, has told State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar that he was willing to infuse Rs 700 crore and also pledge all his shares in the company provided he can have at least 25 per cent stake in the airline. Goyal currently controls 51 per cent while Etihad holds 24 per cent in Jet.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma company on Thursday said it will acquire a portfolio of seven branded oncology injectable products from US-based Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc in a $ 300 million deal (over Rs 2,100 crore) which includes an upfront cash payment of $ 160 million.



Rallis India: The company reported 44.66 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 13.88 crore for December quarter. The operating profit declined by 26.9 per cent YoY to Rs 27.63 crore in Q3FY19.

L&T Technology Services: The mid-tier engineering services firm L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has revised its revenue guidance upwards for the second time in the ongoing fiscal year as the company sees rising demand for its services across various verticals apart from a healthy deal pipeline.

Cyient: The company's Q3 net fell 27.4 per cent to Rs 92.3 crore against Rs 127 crore; revenue unchanged at Rs 1,187.7 crore QoQ.