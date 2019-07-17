Wipro Q1 net up 12.5% at Rs 2,388 crore, EBIT margin falls 90bps QoQ

Wipro on Wednesday reported a 12.5 per cent rise in its consolidated PAT (profit after tax) or net profit at Rs 2,387.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The IT services company had posted PAT of Rs 2,120.8 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the numbers dropped 4.26 per cent.

Revenue for the period came in at Rs 14,716.1 crore, up 5.28 per cent YoY.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter under review stood at Rs 3.97 against Rs 3.53 in the year-ago period and 4.13 in the previous quarter. EBIT margin declined 90 bps to 18.4 per cent QoQ.



Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services had pegged profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 2,500 crore. On a sequential basis, however, MOFSL saw a flat growth in PAT of 1.5 per cent over as compared to Rs 2,483.5 crore clocked during the January-March 2019 quarter.



The fall in EBIT margins was in line with expectations. Analysts at Edelweiss Securities, for isntance, had pegged a 90 basis points (bps) fall in the adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins, owing to wage hikes and a strong rupee.

In its press released, the company said "during the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company had reduced its equity holding from 74 per cent to 11 per cent in Wipro Airport IT Services Limited. The loss/ gain on this transaction is insignificant."