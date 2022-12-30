With NSE for years, Ramamurthy now set to take over as BSE chief on Jan 4

Ltd announced on Friday that Sundararaman Ramamurthy will be taking charge as the next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the exchange on January 4, 2023.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had approved his appointment on November 28.

Fifty-nine-year-old Ramamurthy has spent nearly two decades at rival . He was among the early architects of NSE, handling various positions from 1995 to 2014.

Till recently, he was the Chief Operating Officer-India at Bank of America, where he worked on implementing complex technological solutions, maintaining compliance standards and stakeholder management.

Before moving to in 1995, Ramamurthy also worked at the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI).

“His appointment is subject to ratification by the shareholders. The company has initiated the process for seeking shareholders ratification through postal ballot mechanism and the e-voting for the same will be ending on Monday, January 16, 2023 (05:00 p.m. IST),” said in an exchange notification.

The top position of the country’s oldest bourse has been vacant for the last five months since the previous MD & CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan resigned on July 25 and moved to the (NSE).