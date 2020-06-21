JUST IN
Rate-sensitive sectors on a strong run since RBI's 40 bps repo rate cut
Business Standard

Women form less than 25% of most Indian companies' board, says study

The average transparency rating for Indian companies is 34 per cent, higher than the average transparency rating of 25 per cent across the companies universe

Ashley Coutinho  |  Mumbai 

Around 90 per cent of Indian companies’ boards and executives are less than 25 per cent female.

The findings are part of a study by Refinitiv that tries to gauge the level of transparency in public disclosure of environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies, and performance data across 110 Indian companies vis-a-vis markets, such as South Africa, Brazil, China, and Hong Kong. ALSO READ: Finding alternatives to China not easy, caution auto manufacturers Only around 5 per cent of Indian companies have a policy on ESG-related executive compensation, which is much ...

First Published: Sun, June 21 2020. 18:57 IST

