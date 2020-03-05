Women fund managers outperform men on delivering returns: Morningstar study

A report by shows that women have delivered better returns for domestic investors than their male counterparts.

According to the report, of the total open-ended investor assets managed by women fund managers, 78 per cent of (AUM) have outperformed the peer group average over 1-year period. Over three-year, it is 72 per cent and 90 per cent over a five-year basis.

However, the report pointed out that women remain under-represented. Of the 352 fund managers, the number of women stand at 28 or eight per cent. Of the total MF industry assets, women manage Rs 3.59 trillion, which is 13 per cent of the Rs 27-trillion industry.

Large part of the overall assets managed by women fund managers are in debt funds (i.e. Rs 1.45 trillion or 40.5 per cent). This is followed by money market funds (34.5 per cent). In equity funds, the asset split is at 22 per cent or Rs 79,000 crore.

Some of the prominent fund managers that have been part of the study include Roshi Jain of Franklin Templeton MF, Sohini Andani of SBI MF and Swati Kulkarni of UTI MF.