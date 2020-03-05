Women fund managers outperform men on delivering returns: Morningstar study

-
ALSO READ
Franklin Templeton MF followed a focused bottom-up approach: Roshi Jain
Don't let change in MF mandate perplex you. Use load-free exit option
Mutual funds deploy dry powder as corporate tax cut boosts sentiment
Mutual fund restrictions remain even as small-cap funds see revival
Consumption a better theme than capex-related bets: Shreyas Devalkar
-
A report by Morningstar shows that women fund managers have delivered better returns for domestic investors than their male counterparts.
According to the report, of the total open-ended investor assets managed by women fund managers, 78 per cent of assets under management (AUM) have outperformed the peer group average over 1-year period. Over three-year, it is 72 per cent and 90 per cent over a five-year basis.
However, the report pointed out that women fund managers remain under-represented. Of the 352 fund managers, the number of women fund managers stand at 28 or eight per cent. Of the total MF industry assets, women manage Rs 3.59 trillion, which is 13 per cent of the Rs 27-trillion industry.
Large part of the overall assets managed by women fund managers are in debt funds (i.e. Rs 1.45 trillion or 40.5 per cent). This is followed by money market funds (34.5 per cent). In equity funds, the asset split is at 22 per cent or Rs 79,000 crore.
Some of the prominent fund managers that have been part of the Morningstar study include Roshi Jain of Franklin Templeton MF, Sohini Andani of SBI MF and Swati Kulkarni of UTI MF.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU