Eventful 2020 saw a six-fold rise in stocks whose returns doubled

Even as 2020 has been an eventful year for the Indian equity markets with sentiment swinging between extreme optimism and pessimism, there has been a six-fold rise in the number of stocks that have more than doubled (in a calendar year) over 2019.

Compared to just four stocks in 2019 and none in 2018, the number of stocks that have delivered over 100 per cent returns in 2020 has risen to 24. To ensure that penny or illiquid counters are kept out, among key criteria considered for this study is a minimum current market capitalisation of Rs 1,000 crore and secondly, the company should be ...