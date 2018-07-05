YES Bank gains 3% post SEBI's approval to launch mutual fund business

-
"YES Asset Management (India) Limited ('YAMIL') will leverage YES Bank's knowledge banking expertise and relationship capital across retail, corporate and institutional investors to effectively channelize their assets in equity and debt capital markets,” said Rana Kapoor, Managing Director & CEO, YES Bank.
This strategic initiative will further complement YES Bank's retail liabilities and wealth management strategy, and also allow YAMIL to build on the Bank's 'DIGICAL' distribution network to provide customers a seamless Investment and Banking experience, added Rana Kapoor.
YES Bank has also recently received the final license from SEBI to launch its Custodian of Securities business.
Till 09:58 am; the counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined 5.5 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
-
