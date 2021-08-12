YES Bank's shares hit 52-week low intraday to Rs 11.89

-
On a day when the broader markets saw around 0.6 per cent gains and the Sensex hit an all-time high, shares of private sector lender YES Bank fell to their 52-week low intraday to Rs 11.89. The stock ended at an over one-year closing low of Rs 11.95.
In the June quarter of financial year 2021-22 (Q1FY22), the lender posted a profit of Rs 210 crore due to lower provisions. It’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio rose 20 basis points sequentially to 15.6 per cent as the bank resorted to heavy restructuring.
It’s outstanding gross NPAs were Rs 28,506 crore. A large chunk of its NPAs are from exposure to entities such as Reliance Capital, Zee Entertainment, Videocon, and others.
