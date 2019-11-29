YES Bank expands equity offering to $2 bn; board to meet on Dec 10

Private lender has increased size of equity capital offering to $ 2 billion from earlier guidance of $1.2 billion on strong interest shown by NRI investors including Erwin Singh Braich I SPGP Holdings of $ 1.2 billion and Citax Holdings Citax Investment Group $500 million.

Others prominent investors who want to invest include Aditya Birla Family Office $25 million, GMR Group and Associates $50 million, Rekha Jhunjhunwala $25 million. The Top tier US Fund House have evinced Interest to invest $120 million. It's name will be disclosed early next week.

Discovery capital will take $50 million and ward ferry will take $30 million.

In meantime, the bank has extended deadline for the Binding Term Sheet for Erwin Singh Braich I SPGP Holdings to December 31, 2019 from November 30, 2019.

Board of directors held marathon meeting which lasted over eight hours.



Bank in late night communication to stock exchanges said investors have individually expressed their willingness to subscribe to equity shares of the Bank for an aggregate amount of $ 2.0 Billion. These shares will br issued on a preferential allotment basis.

None of the Investors will be allotted equity shares such that their holding exceeds 25% of the share capital of the Bank.

The Board of Directors shall reconvene on December I0, 2019 to finalize and approve the details of the preferential allotment. It will also convene an extra-ordinary general meeting subsequently, to obtain the approval of the shareholders.

Such preferential allotment shall be subject to receipt of all regulatory and statutory approvals, as may be applicable.”