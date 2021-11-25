Yuan emerging as a strong benchmark for rupee, say currency dealers

The Chinese yuan is increasingly becoming the key gauge to determine the movement in rupee-dollar exchange rate, currency dealers say. While there is no official acknowledgement yet if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is intervening in the currency market in tandem with the movement with the yuan, the currency market itself hasm for some time, been adjusting its positions based on how China treats its currency.

The reason for this is to preserve India’s export competitiveness. Not only is China an export competitor, but other currencies in the region also readjust based on the ...