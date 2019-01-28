Zee Entertainment, Canara Bank, DHFL and L&T among top stocks to track

The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 20 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 10,814.50 as of 08:26 am, indicating a flat to positive opening for the domestic stocks on Monday.



Here's a look at the top stocks may hog the limelight in today's session:

ZEEL: According to a report by Business Standard, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio is likely to enter the fray to buy half of promoter Subhash Chandra’s stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), pitting it against international names such as Amazon, Apple, Tencent, and Alibaba, who are interested as well. This apart, on Friday, Zee Group chairman Subhash Chandra wrote an open letter saying 'negative forces' were trying to hamper the sale of the promoters' stake in ZEEL.

Earnings today: Escorts, Bank of India, Canara Bank, CEAT, Balaji Amines, Century Textiles & Industries, Chennai Petroleum and Tata Power are some of the names that are likely to announce their December quarter results today.

L&T: Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T)'s December quarter net profit rose 37 per cent on improved operating performance and a higher other income. With general elections due in few months, the management expects order inflow to remain dull for some time. Consolidated revenue for the period rose 24 per cent to Rs 35,708 crore from Rs 28747 crore reported a year ago.

Lupin: The drug firm on Saturday said the US health regulator has issued six observations after the inspection of a unit of its Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh.





FMCG major Emami Ltd on Friday said it has acquired German brand Creme 21 in the personal care space, having major business in the Middle East and other focus markets.The Ministry of Civil Aviation on January 25 awarded routes to airlines under the third phase of its regional connectivity scheme (RCS) or UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik). SpiceJet bagged the maximum routes by obtaining rights to fly over 22 routes, followed by IndiGo with 12 routes and Ghodawat Enterprises with 10 routes.

Gruh Finance: Gruh Finance, a subsidiary of HDFC Ltd, on Friday posted a 6.5 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 96.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018

Gati: The company's profit dipped 12.5 per cent to Rs 4.2 crore versus Rs 4.8 crore while revenue increased 7.1 per cent to Rs 480.5 crore versus Rs 448.5 crore YoY.

Vakrangee: Net profit of Vakrangee declined 98.50 per cent to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 246.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

DHFL: The housing finance company on Friday reported a 36.7 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 313.60 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018. The Mumbai-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 495.44 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal.