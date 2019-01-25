Zee Entertainment, Dish TV, Ashok Leyland, Graphite India hit 52-week lows

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), Ashok Leyland, Graphite India, Hindustan Zinc, Coal India and Dish TV were among 22 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 index hitting their respective 52-week lows on the BSE on Friday.

Dena Bank, ICICI Securities, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Minda Industries, Nilkamal, Shankara Building Products, BASF India and Tata Elxsi too touched 52-week lows in intra-day trade today.

ZEEL, the largest loser among the pack, plunged 25 per cent to Rs 326 on the BSE in intra-day trade. According to CNBC TV18 report, Japanese multinational conglomerate, Sony Corporation, has joined the race to pick up stake in ZEEL.

Sony is said to be in talks with Zee's promoter Essel Group to buy a part stake or control in the company, the media report suggested quoting sources.

In November last year, ZEE announced promoter decision to sell upto 50 per cent of their stake in the company to a Strategic partner, which according to the Promoters is to pursue disruptive technological development and transform the business into tech-media company.

The trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly five-times with a combined 32 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 02:16 pm.

Dish TV India tanked 19 per cent to Rs 27.15 in intra-day deal on the back of heavy volumes. A combined 28 million shares representing nearly 2 per cent of the total equity of the company changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.

Graphite India slipped 11 per cent to Rs 556 in intra-day deals today. In past seven trading days, the stock tanked 26 per cent from a level of Rs 752 on concerns of fall in margin due to rising raw material cost. It more than halved from its 52-week high price of Rs 1,127 touched on August 10, 2018, in intra-day trade.

Meanwhile, total 64 stocks from the S&P BSE Allcap index hitting their respective 52-week lows on the BSE in intra-day trade today.