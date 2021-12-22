ZEE falls 5% on profit booking, post inking merger pact with Sony Pictures

-
ALSO READ
Zee - Sony deal allays investor concerns; stock may get re-rated: Analysts
Invesco pushed large Indian group's 'bad' deal: Zee Entertainment
Zee Entertainment-Sony Pictures merger: Making of a media behemoth
Zee to merge with Sony; Punit Goenka will be CEO & MD of combined entity
Zee - Sony India deal: Tech charts show up to 50% upside in Group stocks
-
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) were down 5 per cent at Rs 332.75 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes on profit booking after the company and Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPNI) announced that they have signed definitive agreements to merge ZEEL with and into SPNI and combine their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and program libraries.
At 09:30 am; the stock was trading nearly 4 per cent lower at Rs 336, as compared to 0.64 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. At one point, the stock was up 2 per cent at Rs 358. The counter has seen huge activities with a combined volume of around 24.79 million equity shares changing hands at the counter on the NSE and BSE.
In the past three months, ZEEL has outperformed the market by surging 35 per cent, as compared to 4 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. On a six-month time frame, the stock has 55 per cent as against a 7.8 per cent rise in the benchmark index.
The combination of ZEEL and SPNI is expected to achieve business synergies and given their relative strengths in scripted, factual and sports programming, respective distribution footprints across India and iconic entertainment brands, the combined company should be well-positioned to meet the growing consumer demand for premium content across entertainment touchpoints and platforms, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The agreements follow the conclusion of an exclusive negotiation period during which ZEEL and SPNI conducted mutual due diligence. After closing, the new combined company will be publicly listed in India. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including regulatory, shareholder, and third party approvals. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU