Zen Technologies hits 52-week high, zooms 30% in three days

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: Affle India, BEML, RIL, auto stocks, RailTel, IOC, Vedanta
Changing a monolith
Stocks to watch: Ircon Int'l, Ion Exchange, YES Bank, Ruchi Soya, BoB, RIL
Towards indigenisation: MoD puts 108 defence items on import ban list
Stocks to watch: Adani Green, Tata Motors, Power Grid, Majesco, JSW Energy
-
Shares of Zen Technologies rallied 12 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 107.75 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday on the back of heavy volumes. The stock of the defence company has zoomed 30 per cent in the past three trading days.
At 09:41 am, it was trading 9 per cent higher at Rs 104.70, as compared to a 0.38 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped over seven-fold, with a combined 0.91 per cent of the total equity having changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
Zen Technologies is engaged in manufacturing land-based military training simulators, driving simulators, live range equipment and anti-drone systems. It also has its own training platform to provide a realistic battle experience by integrating its entire range of product offerings.
Anti-drone systems, drones, and training solutions will continue to be the core business of Zen Technologies and the company has all the simulators required for the legacy equipment used by the Indian Army, it said.
India’s defence industry is well-positioned to grow leaps and bounds at the backing of the aggressive policies that favour indigenous sourcing. The Ministry of Defence (MoD), through its various schemes, has boosted this process and indigenisation is taking place at a component, system, and subsystem level.
Defence exports in the country witnessed strong growth in the last two years. India targets to export military equipment worth US$ 5 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) in the next five years, Zen Technologies said in the financial year 2020-21 (FY21) annual report.
The company expects its exports to accelerate hereon, as the efforts made in the past few years will finally render its effect. Apart from this, Zen Technologies is driven to make further progress by focusing on large export opportunities within the Middle East, CIS, and Africa. The company is dedicating a core team to pursue business opportunities in the USA and other friendly countries. It also looks to enhance the AMC revenue stream, which is non-cyclical, the company said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU