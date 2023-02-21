Zen Technologies hits record high; up 35% in one month on robust Q3 results

Shares of hit a record high of Rs 261.75, after they rallied 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade. In the past one month, the stock of the company, engaged in aerospace & defense business, has zoomed 35 per cent after it reported robust earnings for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23). In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex remained flat or up 0.20 per cent during the same period.

is engaged in indigenous design, development and manufacture of sensors and simulators technology based defence training systems, and has relentlessly been providing Defence Training Solutions and seamless services to Ministry of Defence (Armed Forces), Security Forces Police and Para-military forces. The company manufactures land based military training simulators, driving simulators, Live range equipment and Anti drone Systems.

For Q3FY23, had reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 11.94 crore, against loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q3FY22). Sales more-than-tripled to Rs 52.48 crore from Rs 16.26 crore. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins improved to 34.27 per cent from 11.19 per cent in Q3FY22.

The company's strong performance was on the back of positive growth reported by the both business verticals, AMC and Equipment. The management said the sales of equipment are the business vertical where growth visibility continues to remain high and the opportunities opening up. The management remains extremely confident of recognizing these revenues in the current financial year with a possible spill over to Q1FY24.

On the order book front, the management expects a few major order wins coming on the back of aggressive participation in various defense events. Furthermore, the company expects a few more big order wins from aggressive purchase being made by the government. As on December 31, 2022, Zen Technologies had order book position of Rs 404.44 crore.

The Centre has formulated several measures along with strict implementation timelines including Rs 52,000 crore allocated for equipment procurement from domestic defence industry and exports target of Rs 35,000 crore by 2025.