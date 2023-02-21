JUST IN
Zen Technologies hits record high; up 35% in one month on robust Q3 results
Minda Corp slips 9% in 3 days after it acquires 15.7% stake in Pricol
Power stocks surge as govt orders coal-based plants to run at full capacity
Nifty Pharma dips to 7-mth low; bears may gain control if breaks 52-wk low
Combined equity market value of 10 Adani Group firms slips below $100 bn
BSE Capital Goods index nears record high; Siemens, L&T gain up to 3%
Delhivery jumps 5%, gains 14% in seven straight days post Q3 results
Marine Electricals rallies 5% after it bags order from Goa Shipyard
Uflex drops 4%, hits 52-wk low on report of Income-Tax raid at Noida office
Adani Power hits fourth 5% upper circuit; No respite for Adani Green
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Minda Corp slips 9% in 3 days after it acquires 15.7% stake in Pricol
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Zen Technologies hits record high; up 35% in one month on robust Q3 results

The company expects a few more big order wins from aggressive purchase being made by the government

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Zen Technologies | Markets

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Zen Technologies hits record high; up 35% in one month on robust Q3 results

Shares of Zen Technologies hit a record high of Rs 261.75, after they rallied 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade. In the past one month, the stock of the company, engaged in aerospace & defense business, has zoomed 35 per cent after it reported robust earnings for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23). In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex remained flat or up 0.20 per cent during the same period.

Zen Technologies is engaged in indigenous design, development and manufacture of sensors and simulators technology based defence training systems, and has relentlessly been providing Defence Training Solutions and seamless services to Ministry of Defence (Armed Forces), Security Forces Police and Para-military forces. The company manufactures land based military training simulators, driving simulators, Live range equipment and Anti drone Systems.

For Q3FY23, Zen Technologies had reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 11.94 crore, against loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q3FY22). Sales more-than-tripled to Rs 52.48 crore from Rs 16.26 crore. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins improved to 34.27 per cent from 11.19 per cent in Q3FY22.

The company's strong performance was on the back of positive growth reported by the both business verticals, AMC and Equipment. The management said the sales of equipment are the business vertical where growth visibility continues to remain high and the opportunities opening up. The management remains extremely confident of recognizing these revenues in the current financial year with a possible spill over to Q1FY24.

On the order book front, the management expects a few major order wins coming on the back of aggressive participation in various defense events. Furthermore, the company expects a few more big order wins from aggressive purchase being made by the government. As on December 31, 2022, Zen Technologies had order book position of Rs 404.44 crore.

The Centre has formulated several measures along with strict implementation timelines including Rs 52,000 crore allocated for equipment procurement from domestic defence industry and exports target of Rs 35,000 crore by 2025.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 12:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.