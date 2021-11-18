Zensar Tech dips 9% after over 10% equity change hands via block deals

-
ALSO READ
Zensar reveals new logo in first rebranding drive in almost two decades
Stocks to watch: RIL, ITC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, YES Bank
Stocks to watch: Hindustan Copper, Zomato, Wipro, HG Infra, telecom stocks
Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Persistent: Mid-cap IT stocks that can rise 7-15%
Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, M&M, BoB, Affle (India), Aurobindo Pharma, PNB
-
Shares of Zensar Technologies dipped 9 per cent to Rs 445.30 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after more than 10 per cent of the total equity of IT consulting & software company changed hands via blocks deals.
At 09:15 am; around 26.82 million shares representing 11.87 per cent of total equity of Zensar Technologies changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data showed. Till 01:38 pm; a combined 47.16 million shares or 20.87 per cent of equity of the company changed on the BSE and NSE, data showed. The names of the buyers and sellers are not ascertained immediately.
Currently, the stock was trading 8 per cent lower at Rs 453, as compared to 0.49 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
As on September 30, 2021, among public shareholders, Marina Holdco (FPI) Ltd held 25.75 million or 11.40 per cent stake in Zensar Technologies, the shareholding pattern data shows. The promoters held 49.12 per cent holding in the company, data shows.
With today’s fall, the stock has corrected 24 per cent from its 52-week high of Rs 587 touched on September 16, 2021.
In July-September quarter (Q2FY22), Zensar Technologies, a leading experience engineering and technology solutions company, reported a strong 12.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in $ revenue of $141.9 million in a constant currency (CC) and organic CC growth of 6.4 per cent QoQ. Earnings before interest, tax (Ebit) margin declined by 300 basis point QoQ to 10.9 per cent due to a salary hike and other supply-related factors. Deal TCV witnessed a strong recovery to USD 188.5 million (v/s USD97 million in Q1FY22), implying a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3x.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects the revenue growth momentum to continue in 2HFY22 and FY23. The new CEO led leadership team is in place and its growth strategy has delivered results. “We expect sustained traction, despite margin falling to midteen levels. The management expects margin to revert to high teens in the medium term. With a likely return to high-teens organic growth in FY23E (we estimate 19 per cent YoY) on a good FY22 exit and a recovery in key accounts, we see potential for a significant stock re-rating as valuations catch up with its peer group,” the brokerage firm said in result update.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU