Zensar Technologies hits new high; turns ex-date for stock split

rallied 5% to Rs 352 on the BSE in intra-day trade today after the stock turned ex-date for in the ratio of 5 for 1. The company fixed September 10, 2018 as for the

The board of directors of information technology firm at their meeting held on April 24, 2018 approved the sub-division of equity shares of the Company from one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into five equity shares of Rs 2 each.

said the is done to make shares more affordable to small shareholders and to increase liquidity.

In past five months, the market price of has zoomed almost 100% from Rs 177 on March 9, 2018 (adjusted to stock split). In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 15% during the same period.

At 11:19 am; the stock was trading 2% higher at Rs 342 on the BSE, as compared to 0.06% rise in the benchmark index. A combined 220,086 equity shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.