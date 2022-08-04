Zomato gains 6%; stock rebounds 21% from Wednesday's low

Shares of moved higher by 6 per cent to Rs 58.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday's intra-day trade. With this, the stock of the food-delivery company has rebounded 21 per cent from Wednesday's low of Rs 48.40 as over a dozen institutional investors bought the company's equity shares via block deals.

American ride-hailing giant Uber, on Wednesday, sold its entire 7.78 per cent stake in domestic food-delivery company to mop up Rs 3,088 crore ($390 million). A total of 612 million shares were sold at Rs 50.44 apiece on the NSE via block deals, the exchange data shows.

Fidelity Investments bought shares worth Rs 274 crore and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought another Rs 226 crore, showed block deal data. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS



Meanwhile, in the past three days, the stock price of has gained 27 per cent after the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 186 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23 (Q1FY23). The company's loss declined both on year-on-year (YoY) and sequential bases. The company's consolidated loss was Rs 359 crore in Q1FY22 and Rs 359.7 crore in Q4FY22.

The management guided that it expects to achieve a break-even (ex-Blinkit) by March 2023 (outer limit: September 2024) driven by rise in take-rate and cost efficiencies.