Zomato IPO subscribed nearly 5 times with still a day to go; HNI part lags

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category was subscribed more than 7 times and the retail portion was subscribed 4.73 times.
Meanwhile, the high networth individual (HNI) and employee portions were subscribed just 45 per cent and 36 per cent respectively.
Investment bankers said they expect the bulk of the bids to come on Friday. The price band for the IPO is Rs 72-76 per share.
Zomato's IPO comprises Rs 9,000 crore of fresh fundraise and Rs 375 crore secondary share sale by Info Edge. At the top-end of the price band, the company will be valued at nearly Rs 60,000 crore. The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the IPO towards funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU