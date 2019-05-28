11 security personnel injured in IED blast airlifted to Ranchi

Eleven police personnel who suffered injuries in an IED blast in Saraikela during a joint operation of CoBRA and Jharkhand police in the wee hours of Tuesday have been airlifted to Ranchi and admitted to a hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred when the troops of 209 CoBRA battalion of CRPF and Jharkhand police were out on a special joint operation.
Among the injured, 8 personnel are of CoBRA while 3 are of Jharkhand Police.
Further, details are awaited. .
