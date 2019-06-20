119 people booked for social media abuse against me: Kerala CM

Chief Minister Vijayan on Thursday informed the state assembly that 119 people have been booked for against him since this government has assumed charge.

Vijayan said, "This includes 1 central government and 12 state government employees. Disciplinary action has been taken against 41 government employees and department level action initiated against 29 people."

"Three people have been booked for against Ramesh Chennithala," said Chief Minister.

