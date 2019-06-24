14 IS terrorists killed in northern Iraq

As many as 14 Islamic State (IS) terrorists were killed in a joint operation by the and US-led coalition in country's northern province of Kirkuk, the said on Monday.

The operation was carried out to hunt down IS remnants in the southern part of the provincial capital city of Kirkuk, around 250 kilometres north of Baghdad, the of the said in a statement, according to

Although the had declared victory over Islamic State in December 2017, the IS terrorists are still active in rural areas of central and northern parts of the country and carry out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)