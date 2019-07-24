22 J-K residents lodged in foreign prisons: Govt tells LS

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

As many as 22 residents of Jammu and Kashmir are lodged in prisons in other countries of July 15 this year, the government informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to National Conference member Hasnain Masoodi, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said 11 people from the state are lodged in prisons in Saudi Arabia followed by seven in Pakistani jails.

One person each from J and K is held in jails in China, Bangladesh, Cyprus and Cambodia, he said.

"As per the information available with the ministry, the number of residents of Jammu and Kashmir in foreign prisons as of July 15, 2019 is 22. Due to strong privacy laws prevailing in many countries, the local authorities do not share information on prisoners unless the person concerned consents to the disclosure of such information," he added.

First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 17:37 IST

