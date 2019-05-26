3 explosions rock Nepal, 4 killed

At least four people have been killed in three consecutive blasts that took place in on Sunday.

The Police confirmed that blasts took place in Sukedhara, Ghattekulo and Naagdhunga areas of Kathmandu, whereas the defused bombs in Koteshwor, Satdobato, Gwarko and Lagankhel.

A total of seven people have been injured in the blasts, police said.

"At first we thought it was a gas cylinder explosion, but later it proved to be homemade bomb (explosion). Most of the bombs exploded while they were being made. We suspect a splinter Maoist group formerly led by is behind it. We have recovered bundles of pamphlets of the party from two blast sites," a who is investigating the issue told ANI on the condition of anonymity.

The Police has arrested nine people from various locations in and around in connection with the blast.

The recently blacklisted the splinter group for engaging in extortion and violent activities. The group has called for a strike on Monday to protest against the government's attempt to contain it.

