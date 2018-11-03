70 people rescued from Lahaul-Spiti after fresh snowfall

The district administration of the Lahaul-Spiti region on Friday rescued 70 people from Keylong, through Rohtang tunnel to Manali, after fresh snowfall.
The people were struck after the vehicular movement was closed at the Manali-Leh National Highway due to the snowfall.
A heavy rain and snowfall alert have been issued by the district authorities for November 3 and 4 in Kullu district.
After being rescued, all the people were brought to Manali. The people who were rescued included 46 tourists and 24 migrant labourers. Out of the 46 tourists, 26 people were from Jammu and Kashmir.
Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti region, Ashwani Chaudhry said that few vehicles of the rescued tourists are stranded in the area, and would be brought to Manali once the road gets clear.
Speaking to ANI, India Meteorological Department, Scientist, Manmohan Singh said that various regions in Himachal Pradesh that are on a higher altitude have received snowfall and these areas include Lahaul Spiti, Rohtang, Kullu districts.
He added that the weather conditions are likely to prevail for the next 24 hours.
"The weather conditions are likely to continue for the next 24 hours. The temperature may also come down by 2 to 3-degree Celcius," Singh told ANI.
Meanwhile, people enjoyed the first snowfall in Pahalgam town of Jammu and Kashmir.
