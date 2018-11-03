70 people rescued from Lahaul-Spiti after fresh snowfall

The district administration of the Lahaul-Spiti region on Friday rescued 70 people from Keylong, through to Manali, after fresh snowfall.

The people were struck after the vehicular movement was closed at the Highway due to the snowfall.

A heavy rain and snowfall alert have been issued by the district authorities for November 3 and 4 in district.

After being rescued, all the people were brought to The people who were rescued included 46 tourists and 24 migrant labourers. Out of the 46 tourists, 26 people were from

of Lahaul-Spiti region, said that few vehicles of the rescued tourists are stranded in the area, and would be brought to once the road gets clear.

Speaking to ANI, India Meteorological Department, Scientist, said that various regions in that are on a higher altitude have received snowfall and these areas include Spiti, Rohtang, districts.

He added that the weather conditions are likely to prevail for the next 24 hours.

"The weather conditions are likely to continue for the next 24 hours. The temperature may also come down by 2 to 3-degree Celcius," Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, people enjoyed the first snowfall in Pahalgam town of

