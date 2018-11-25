9 people dead after bus falls into gorge in Himachal

At least nine persons have been killed after a private bus they were travelling in plunged into a gorge near in Himachal Pradesh's

of Police of district, Virender Thakur, said the bus was on its way from Renuka area to Those injured have been taken immediately to district hospital, he added.

A rescue and relief operation in the accident area is currently underway.

In another incident that took place earlier in the day, as many as 21 people were injured after a tourist bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Kiari Nallah on the Solan- border.

Two people, including the driver, got seriously wounded while the rest sustained minor injuries.

The bus was on its way to from Junga in district when the accident took place at around noon. All the injured passengers were rushed to a hospital in Junga.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)