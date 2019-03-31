AAP attacks Rahul for contesting LS polls from Kerala too

-
Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday hit out at Congress party president Rahul Gandhi for giving his consent to contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala apart from Amethi in UP.
Rai said: "Congress decision that Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad in Kerala is surprising. All non-BJP parties want to get rid of Hitler kind dictatorial regime of Narendra Modi government."
He said, "Instead of concentrating on removing a dictatorial and anti-federal regime, the Congress seems to be dividing votes where anti-BJP forces are strong."
He said there appears to be a contradiction in the publicly stated strategy of the Congress of getting rid of Modi government and their intentions.
Rai said: "Don't know why Rahul Gandhi wants to weaken the opposition. Is he afraid of Modi government? The constituency where BJP is a big challenge for Congress, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are not fighting from there."
"Even in Delhi, Congress has been in a state of confusion since last three months and is unable to decide whether it wants to defeat BJP or not. Anti-BJP parties are unable to understand what the Congress wants to achieve.
