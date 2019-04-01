ACMA Automechanika New Delhi 2019 steers wheels towards shifting aftermarket dynamics

concluded on 17 February following four successful days of product unveilings, dialogues, trend debates and The event drew 515 exhibitors from 16 countries and 13,267 visitors from 42 countries - establishing its internationality once again.

Shaping the future of vehicle repairs, brought new innovations under the segments of parts, components, repair and maintenance. Sharing stage spread across 20,033 sqms were market leaders AC Delco India, Bosch Ltd, Delphi Automotive Systems, Mansons International Pvt Ltd, and (MDSL), ZF For the first time, the platform saw with companies like - TTR Thermal System Pvt Ltd, SpareFit by CloudSteer Technology Pvt Ltd, Vision Embesoft Solution, Intech DMLS Pvt Ltd, IP Softcom (India) Pvt Ltd showcasing developments in this arena. Overall, the innovations at the 4th edition steered the direction in which the Indian will be moving in coming months.

"The in is today a USD 9.2 billion market and growing. Mandating standards for parts sold in the will help the market evolve better. Further, with growing technological complexities in the vehicles, our technicians and mechanics will need to be suitably up-skilled to ensure better service and customer satisfaction," said Ram Venkatramani, President,

"The is witnessing changing trends worldwide with some markets driving big push towards electric vehicles and hybrids. The shifting dynamics are going to affect the globally and Brand reflects these advancements at the domestic shows," said Olaf Musshof, Director, Automechanika Frankfurt,

Participating since the early editions of ACMA Automechanika in 2013, ZF introduced its new product 'ZF Car Connect' that offers for this year.

"One of the key trends in independent aftermarket is electrification. At ZF, we foresee 30% of the global vehicle production to be equipped with fuel electric or hybrid electric by 2020. Electric motors also need different competency. So it's time we really prepare and equip our workshops to handle such repairs. This is just a preview of what's coming next," said, Vijay D. Khorgade, General Manager,

Augmented reality based training concept for by Bosch, Rivets & Riveting Systems introduced by Silkaans which replaces the traditional chisel and hammer method for repairs and a one-of-a-kind IONSTAR anti-static pistol for painting workshops or body shops that requires no power supply via cable, no batteries or battery packs by were some of and highlights of what's next for the industry.

While 54% exhibitors were Indian, 46% of exhibitors at this year's fair came from 15 different countries competing and aligning their product offerings to the domestic market demands. Prominent Japanese brand known for its racing clutches, Exedy was one such exhibitor and a first-time participant at the fair.

"In India, one of our key focus areas is the tractor segment and we have noticed many domestic companies' suppliers showing interest for dealerships. An added advantage was that we also met buyers from neighbouring countries which is a completely new contact for us. It has been a worthwhile experience and we are already considering our participation for the next edition," said, Awanish Kumar Gupta, Manager - Sales & Marketing, Exedy India Ltd.

"This year's edition surpassed participation, engagement and footfall, compared to the last one, signifying potential growth of aftermarket in the country. Further, the significant traction in the is reflective of the growing consciousness in common man towards usage of genuine components for preventing road accidents", stated, Vinnie Mehta, General, ACMA.

While international brands seem to be vying for the Indian market, Indian brands were gaining attention with IPOs and foreign buyers because of the superior product quality and new features.

"I had a number of reasons to visit the this year with one of the key objectives being identifying quality Indian suppliers to sell products in Australian markets. There is a real opportunity for Indian companies in international and it's time for suppliers to take the next step. I have been to a number of trade shows globally and must say that ACMA Automechanika New Delhi is right up there in terms of number of exhibitors, quality product offerings and visitor footfall. I will definitely be planning to come down again in two years time and might look at bringing a delegation of Australian buyers as part of my objective has been achieved here," said, Stuart Charity, Executive Director, Australian Association (AAAA).

"The global economy and in particular, established trading routes are experiencing major changes. ACMA Automechanika New Delhi also benefitted from an increased presence of American and European buyers who are noticing the improved pricing and quality that the Indian has to offer," quoted Michael Dehn, General Manager, Sales & Marketing,

With being another key trend among the end consumers, accessories and which were earlier exported are now being made readily available with domestic suppliers and domestic manufacturers coming together.

"I love to visit ACMA Automechanika New Delhi because you end up meeting tier I, II, III suppliers under one roof. Happy to see that some of the technologies and accessories that were exported earlier are now being localised. I saw some new innovations in accessories here which have potential. We have had discussions with those suppliers and will proceed further soon," said S.K. Mahindru, VP,

Fuelled by increasing attendance of decision makers, the strong footfall came together with exhibitor reports of prospective partnerships and joint ventures.

"We are a manufacturer of parts for transmission and my main objective to visit was to study what other companies are doing in this filed and if we can do a joint venture with them. I found good forging suppliers and companies like JVR and would like to explore partnership opportunities in the near future," said Manpreet Singh Sethi, Director, (Pune) and a first time visitor at ACMA Automechanika New Delhi.

One of the distinguishing factors this year was the fair's emphasis on creating a digital roadmap for both auto component and aftermarket players to cater to the emerging needs of next-generation automobiles. Multiple seminars were organised by and AMCA which brought (IPOs) forum and thought-leaders on stage for trend debates.

"I was sharing the dais with auto industry veterans and it was an interactive dialogue on the change of emissions from BS IV to BS VI whereas the discussion on road safety norms was an eye opener. It was a good learning experience for me and I definitely have a lot of key things to take back," commented Siva Arvinth, and Head - Aftermarket, Spark Minda,

Abhishek Narang, Additional CEO, Bureau of Investment Promotion cited the example of Government of which has put major thrust on He confirmed to have connected with auto component industry to take discussions forward.

"E- vehicles is the major thrust sector of the government of as per the industrial policy of 2017 and there are various incentives that are available to the industrial units in Punjab which includes GST reimbursements up to 200% of FCI for 15 years for anchor units, employee subsidy up to INR 48000 PA for five years. Apart from that we also give exemption in electricity duty, stamp duty etc. We met few people who have shown interest in investing in Punjab," he added.

"Industry 4.0 powered smart factories are going to roll out customised solutions at the lesser cost and that will help us in being competitive in the aftermarket. Participants will definitely benefit from the extensive sharing of experience of some of the automotive leaders," said, Rakesh Kher, President, & while concluding the session.

Recognised as one of the most influential events for the aftermarket business globally, ACMA Automechanika New Delhi is one of 17 Automechanika fairs held across Africa, Asia, and the The next Indian edition will take place in February 2021.

