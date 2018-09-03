Afghanistan: 2 IED explosions rock Kandahar City

At least seven police officials were wounded in two (IED) blasts in Afghanistan's city on Sunday.

The IED was placed inside an electrical box, reported TOLO News.

An of the (ANP) was among the wounded in the first explosion in the city's PD14. Around six other policemen, who were responding to the first blast, got injured in the second explosion.

The provincial governor's said that the exact number of injured people was not confirmed yet.

No group has taken the responsibility for the explosion so far.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)