Afghanistan: 5 Talibani militants killed in drone strike by US

ANI  |  Asia 

At least five Talibani terrorists were killed in a drone strike by the US military in Laman area of Afghanistan on Saturday.

According to Geo News, two missiles hit a house in the area, killing five militants affiliated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur terror group. The group is a faction of Pakistan's Taliban.

A top commander, identified as Asadullah alias Shingri, of the group was among the dead.

Last month, US President Donald Trump revoked a policy that asked the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to publish the number of civilians killed from drone strikes.

The policy was formulated by the Obama administration in 2016 following the pressure from the international community for more transparency.

Last month, the US military also acknowledged that civilians were killed during a strike in Somalia.

Amnesty International had accused the US of killing civilians during a drone strike in Somalian in 2018.

