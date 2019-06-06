JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Airline seat scam case: Praful Patel not to appear before ED today
Business Standard

Afghanistan: 83 civilians rescued from Taliban prison

ANI  |  Asia 

At least 83 people were freed from a Taliban prison in Qaisar district in Faryab province on Wednesday night, said Afghan force.

The operation was conducted by Afghan special force, said the Shaheen Corps spokesperson Mohammad Hanif Rezaee.

Taliban has not commented on it yet.

Taliban militants guarding the facility fled before the troops arrived. The civilians were shifted to an army camp for the identification process before being provided accommodation. They would be joining their families soon.

Taliban insurgents frequently detain civilians from across villages and highways on charges of spying for the government security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 09:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU