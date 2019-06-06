Afghanistan: 83 civilians rescued from Taliban prison

At least 83 people were freed from a prison in district in province on Wednesday night, said Afghan force.

The operation was conducted by Afghan special force, said the

has not commented on it yet.

militants guarding the facility fled before the troops arrived. The civilians were shifted to an army camp for the identification process before being provided accommodation. They would be joining their families soon.

Taliban insurgents frequently detain civilians from across villages and highways on charges of spying for the government security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)