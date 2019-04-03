AJL case: Next date of hearing on May 31

-
A CBI special court here on Wednesday fixed May 31 as the next date of hearing in the Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) land allotment case, a lawyer said.
Earlier today, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda arrived at the court in connection with the matter.
After the hearing, SPS Parmar, lawyer for Hooda and Congress leader Motilal Vora said, "Documents have been supplied by the prosecution and we will examine if the documents are sufficient or deficient, and then further proceedings will take place on May 31."
"CBI Special Court in Panchkula has fixed May 31 as next date of hearing," he added.
In December last year, the CBI had filed a charge sheet against Hooda and Vora for alleged fraudulent allotment of land to AJL in Panchkula in 2005.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached an institutional plot belonging to the AJL in Panchkula under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the matter.
