Tamil Nadu: Rs 2.10 cr seized from former district secretary

The Election Commission Flying Squad officials seized Rs 2.10 crore in cash from a former (VCK) party district secretary, Thangadurai, during vehicle frisking near Perambalur, officials said on Wednesday.Acting on a specific tip-off on Tuesday, the EC officials intercepted the car in which former was travelling. During the search, officials found that 2.10 crore cash was concealed inside the The car and cash have been seized and sent to Permabalur office for further investigation.

At present, officials are interrogating Voting in will be held on April 18. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

