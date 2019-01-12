Aliss Islam claims hat-trick in BPL debut

Uncapped off-spinner Aliss Islam has become the third bowler in the history of (BPL) to take a

The 22-year-old finished with figures of 4/26 while playing for Dynamites.

Islam got the much-needed breakthrough for as he broke the 121-run partnership between and After sending Rossouw back for 83, his helped restrict Rangapur to 181/9 in response to Dhaka's 183/9.

In the 18th over of the game against Rangpur Riders on Friday, Islam bowled Mithun (49), while the ball to Masrafe Mortaza (0) clipped the bails and (0) was caught at slip.

Talking about his selection in the team, Islam, who was spotted by a scout when he was playing first-division cricket, was quoted by ICC, as saying: "I was a net While practising in the nets, Shujon ( Khaled Mahmud) after watching me said that he believed that I could play well in the BPL and later took me to his team."

"I got to know that I will be playing. Mahmud called me up and suggested that I prepare myself physically and mentally. And I was prepared already. It is a matter of nervousness playing in this big stadium; in this big tournament. At the outset, I was outright nervous, and then eventually I got rid of it," he added.

In spite of dropping three catches, Islam further said that the support he got from his teammates and helped him to a great extent.

"It was my first match in a stadium. I was literally too nervous. But after dropping the catches, the teammates supported me to a great extent and so did the (Shakib Al Hasan, Dhaka captain) just said that it was going all good, just keep landing the ball at the right place," he added.

The other two players to pick up a in the BPL are Mohammad and

The tournament, which began on January 5, is slated to end on February 8.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)