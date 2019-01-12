Differently abled cricket player embarks on unique Cycle expedition

-
Riding a bicycle may be an ordinary day to day affair for many but for differently abled Indian cricketer Mayur Dumasia, who had lost his right arm at the age of 15, it has become an expedition for creating social awareness.
An aspiring cyclist and a batsman, amputee Mayur Dumasia is on his way to create history by attempting a record-breaking cycle expedition.
The talented cyclist is on a mission to raise awareness on a number of social issues pertaining to women safety, Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao among others.
His expedition also includes filling potholes throughout the route.
Sharing motive of this innovative expedition, Dumasia said, "This journey is called 'mission on move'. During the course of our journey, we will highlight social issues like women safety, Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and spread awareness. We will also distribute 'seed pencils' to the school children. They can sow them in the ground after using them. It will grow as a tree. Most importantly we will fill the potholes in our way which cause severe injuries and deaths in some cases. Our vehicle is fully loaded with construction material."
Speaking further about his preparations about this expedition Dumasia said, "I have prepared myself for this journey in extreme weather conditions, and in very challenging situations such as cycling in extremely cold weather up to 100 miles each day. I have practised very hard because I am committed to the cause".
His 1600 km journey will move across 5 Indian states highlighting fifteen social causes including farmer's suicide, water conservation among others. He will cover this distance in 15 days.
The expedition was flagged off by Union minister for social justice and empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot.
"It is a simple thing to ride a bicycle but it is no easy feat to travel such long distance with only one hand. It is indeed a courageous move" said Gehlot.
The expedition will conclude on 26th January on republic day at Gateway of India, Mumbai.
