Amit Shah meeting party functionaries from Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah is holding meetings on Sunday with party functionaries from the core groups of Telangana, Odisha and West Bengal in the capital.

Shah is first meeting leaders from Telangana followed by West Bengal at 5 pm and Odisha at 7 pm.

BJP working president JP Nadda is also present at the meeting. According to sources, organisational reshuffling is expected to be discussed in the meetings.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)