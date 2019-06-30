JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

BJP governing with Godse's principles, Congress on celebrations by Vijayvargiya supporters
Business Standard

Delhi: One killed in road mishap

ANI  |  General News 

A man was killed after a car rammed into a scooter on Windsor Place road in the national capital, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the wee hours of Sunday when a black colour Hyundai Creta crushed a man riding a scooter. The driver of the car is currently absconding.

Police are currently tracing the car with the help of CCTV footage and have registered a case of road accident.

The deceased, Dheeraj was going out for a morning walk when he was hit by the car at 5.38 am. The police were informed about the incident at 5.45 am.

The police have sent the body for post mortem.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 30 2019. 15:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU