Delhi: One killed in road mishap

A man was killed after a car rammed into a scooter on Windsor Place road in the capital, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the wee hours of Sunday when a black colour Hyundai Creta crushed a man riding a scooter. The driver of the car is currently absconding.

Police are currently tracing the car with the help of CCTV footage and have registered a case of road accident.

The deceased, Dheeraj was going out for a morning walk when he was hit by the car at 5.38 am. The police were informed about the incident at 5.45 am.

The police have sent the body for post mortem.

Further investigation is underway.

