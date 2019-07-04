Amul India lauds Rohit's feat

Amul India has praised India opener Rohit Sharma for hitting four centuries in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Amul.coop shared a picture of Rohit on twitter and wrote a caption," #Amul Topical: Rohit Sharma, first Indian to score four centuries in a World Cup!"

Earlier, Amul India paid tribute to the 87-year-old cricket fan Charulata Patel, who was seen cheering for India against Bangladesh.

In the match against Bangladesh on Tuesday, Rohit smashed 104 runs and completed his fourth World Cup hundred. He has the maximum number of centuries in the tournament so far and is currently a joint record holder with Kumar Sangakkara for the most centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.

The 32-year-old is the leading run-getter in the tournament with 544 runs under his name. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is just two-run behind Rohit's feat. Shakib has 542 runs in seven matches.

India are currently placed at the second position in the tournament standings with 13 points from eight matches.

Men in Blue have only lost one match in the tournament so far when they were beaten by England on Sunday by 31 runs at Edgbaston.India will next take on Sri Lanka on July 6.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)