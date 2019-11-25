AP: Eight women arrested for 'illegal gaming activities' in Guntur

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI  |  General News 

As many as eight women were arrested from Pattabhi Sitaramaiah colony in Tadepalli here for alleged 'illegal gaming activities', police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Rs 1.36 lakh in cash and eight mobile phones were also recovered from their possession.

"We received information that illegal gaming activities were going on at the residence of one Rajeswari at Pattabhi Sitaramaiah colony here at around 5 pm. A team conducted a raid at the place and arrested eight women. However, two men managed to flee," circle inspector (CI) Ankamma Rao said.

Police said that efforts are on to catch the men on the run as soon as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 00:03 IST

