Ariana Grande's new song features ex-fiance Pete Davidson!

has released a new song titled 'Thank U, Next' and it's about the men she has dated. The song features everyone from her late ex-boyfriend to ex-fiance

The song, which was released on Saturday, features the lyrics, "Thought I'd end up with Sean / But he wasn't a match / Wrote songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful /Wish I could say 'thank you' to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel."

The song was launched just hours before the 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) episode featuring Grande went on air. In the track, the 'No tears left to cry' mentioned that she is happy to hang out with those close to her while she heals.

"Spend more time with my friends / I ain't worried about nothing / Plus I met someone else / We having better discussions / I know they say I move on too fast / But this one gon' last / Cause her name is Ari / And I'm so good with that," the lyrics read.

The title of the track will also be the name of her upcoming album, reported.

Earlier this week, Ariana had called out her ex-beau Davidson for using their split to garner publicity after the mocked their relationship in a promo for SNL.

It seems like the 25-year-old is slowly distancing herself from Davidson after calling it quits with him in October. She also recently covered up two of the matching tattoos they both got and is now gearing up for her upcoming ' World Tour' in 2019.

Grande and Davidson got engaged in June after just a few weeks of dating. The news of their breakup came in less than a month after the sudden death of Grande's ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away following an apparent drug overdose.

