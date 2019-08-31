Assam: Final list of NRC draws mixed response from Barpeta locals

Barpeta (Assam) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The final list of Register of Citizens (NRC) published on August 31 dropping out a total of 19,06,657 applicants, has received a mixed response from locals in Barpeta district.

Soon after the list came out, people of Barpeta, completely uncertain about their citizenship, started gathering at NRC Sewa Kendra (NSK).

While the list has brought smiles on the faces of many, it has led to a few disappointments as well.

In several cases, some members of the same family got their names registered in the list while others were dropped out. One such case is with Matiurrahman, who claimed that all members of his family are included in the final list except his daughter-in-law.

"Names of my all family members are there in the list except for my daughter-in-law. Had her name been listed, the happiness would have been more. We had followed all the process. Our papers were correct. We don't know how did this happen," said Matiurrahman.

"Now we will look into her paperwork again in given 120 days time. We hope this time we get through," he added.

Another youngster named Mamrez Khan claimed that his parents and siblings are in the NRC list however his name is missing from it.

People have a window of 120 days to resubmit the documents to claim their citizenship. If they fail again they can go to Foreigners Tribunal (FT).

On the other hand, Congress has expressed its dissatisfaction over the NRC list.

Speaking to ANI on this, Congress MP from Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque said, "I congratulate NRC State Coordinator and SC for publishing the final list. However, I am not fully satisfied as many names of genuine Indian citizens have been left out. I appeal to the government to review the formation of Foreigners Tribunal."

In an official statement, Assam NRC coordinator said, "A total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for inclusion in final NRC leaving out 19,06,657 persons including those who did not submit their claims. Those not satisfied with the outcome can file an appeal before Foreigners Tribunals.

