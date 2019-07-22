Assam: Over 568 villages still reeling under flood woes

Over 568 villages are still reeling under flood woes in Barpeta district triggered by incessant rains in the state.

While maximum people have been shifted to relief camps, over 10, 57,968 people are still exposed to inconvenience caused by the severe floods.

Around 121 relief camps accommodating more than 13,226 people have been set up.

The Army has launched a large scale flood relief operation with medical and food facilities in the area for the affected people.

Various medical and veterinary camps have also been set up today by the Army intending to facilitate the issues pertaining to waterborne infectious diseases and prevent any epidemic threat both to livestock or humans.

Apart from Barpeta, Army also had carried out relief campaigns in Baksa, Nalbari, and Morigaon districts of Assam.

Continuous rains have triggered deluge in the region, disrupting normal life since weeks.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, close to 50 people have lost their lives so far due to flood and related accidents.

Brahmaputra river at Neamatighat in Jorhat, Guwahati, Goalpara, and Dhubri; Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat and Kopili at Dharamtul in Nagaon are flowing at danger level in the state.

