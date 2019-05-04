Assault on Kejriwal reflects desperation of BJP: N Chandrababu Naidu

Expressing solidarity with his counterpart who was slapped during his road-show on Saturday, N Chandrababu said that such attacks only show the desperation of the BJP.

"This is an indication of their desperation and defeat. I strongly denounce such dastardly act and the Police must take the responsibility for this heinous act of slapping a democratically elected CM," he said.

He further said that such incidents will only strengthen the opposition's resolve to fight for strengthening democracy.

CM was on Saturday slapped by an unidentified man in Moti Nagar area in west Delhi. The man attacked Kejriwal during his road-show when the CM was travelling in an open jeep and waving to his supporters.

The man, identified as Suresh, has been arrested by the police. Further probe in the incident is on.

