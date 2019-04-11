Bancroft wants to play for Australia again

Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft, who was involved in the along with and David Warner, said he wants to move forward and play for his country again.

"Tampering with a ball is wrong. Not in the spirit of the game. It was really shocking and disappointing. But it's in the past now and I want to move forward. I want to play for again, 100 per cent," International Council (ICC) quoted Bancroft as saying.

"As much as I missed cricket, the opportunity it gave me to look at myself was one of the best things that ever happened to me. I had to go home. Sit with myself, grieve, forgive myself, and then ultimately move forward," he added.

In March last year, Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to alter the condition of the match-ball during the third test against and was handed over a nine-month ban for his action while Smith and Warner served a year-long ban.

The 26-year old served the ban till last December and now he is set to lead in this season.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)